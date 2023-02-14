Artzy Kreations is offering a variety of classes, team-building activities, birthday parties, after-school workshops and homeschool classes in downtown Papillion.

Since opening in December, the collaboration between Ina Ohnmeiss and Luba Carlson has sought to encourage creativity and develop artistic skill.

“I love the intimate teaching that you guys are going to do,” Papillion City Administrator Amber Powers said during a Feb. 7 ribbon-cutting ceremony. “We’re really, really glad you guys are here in downtown Papillion.”

Ohnmeiss has operated Eagle Art and Photography, while Carlson has operated Luba Carlson, Artist. Both companies continue, but now they’re collaborating in a shared space at 122 N. Washington St.

“We do the fun paintings, the whimsical paintings; we do pours; we do creative paintings,” Ohnmeiss said. “We do team building; we do kids school programs.”

Carlson said her passion is to help everyone find their creative side.

“I believe that every person is creative, even when you say that you are not creative,” Carlson said. “If you come here, you will learn that there is so much that you can find inside here that will help you grow, not just as an artist but it helps you grow as a human being and helps you grow as a business owner. It helps you grow as a person.”

Find more at facebook.com/ArtzyKreationsPapillion as well as facebook.com/LubaCarlsonArtist and facebook.com/EagleArtandPhotography.

Carlson is offering an online lesson showing how to paint a monarch butterfly on YouTube this Friday at 7 p.m. The event is free but donations are encouraged. Find details at tinyurl.com/carlsonbutterfly.