Papillion has lost the man who was its first full-time physician and helped get it a hospital.

Dr. James E. Bare Sr. died Feb. 2.

He was born on March 17, 1933. He graduated from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in 1962 and moved to Papillion to set up his family practice.

Thomas Bare remembers his father as being “extremely” busy.

“Most mornings, he would jog two miles before 6 a.m.,” he said. “He would leave home by 8 to do rounds at Clarkson Hospital in Omaha. He would be back in Papillion by 9 a.m. to start seeing patients. At noon, he would be home for 30 minutes to have an RC soda. Back to work until 5 or 6.

“Dinner was a family affair, with five kids sharing the happenings of the day,” he continued. “He would retire to his den to read medical journals (and be) in bed by 9. He was always on call.”

Then there were the unscheduled things.

“He did house calls, and we had people stop by the house for care,” his son said. “He did general surgery and delivered many babies, as well, keeping him very busy.”

The doctor was very close to his patients.

“He referred to his patients as his family,” Thomas Bare said. “He cared for generations of families. He wanted to ease their pain and discomfort.”

James Bare worked tirelessly to see that Midlands Hospital was built.

“Traveling to Omaha for hospital care was not possible for some of his patients and a burden for others,” his son said. “He often spoke of the need for a hospital in or around Papillion.

“The site of Midlands was a cattle feedlot,” he said. “Charlie Smith, C.G. Smith Realty, donated the land, and that set in motion (development of) the present-day hospital.”

Once it opened, James Bare served as chief of staff for several years. He built a clinic next to the hospital but remained an independent provider. That building is now a CHI conference site.

He worked closely with the volunteer fire department, donating supplies and sterilizing their equipment, Thomas Bare said.

“His legacy is the hospital, but his patients will say he was a caring, gentle man that you would hear walking down the hall in his black wingtip oxfords,” he said. “When his heavy steps stopped outside your door, you were next.”

James Bare was preceded in death by wife, Genevieve. He is survived by sons James Jr., Thomas and Daniel; daughters Elizabeth (Rick) Blackwelder and Lynne Blackburn; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian burial was held Feb. 10 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Papillion. Interment was at Fairview Cemetery in Papillion. Memorials are to be directed to CHI Health Midlands or St. Columbkille.