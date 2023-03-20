Aspen Creek Middle School collected more than $1,840 for the Gretna Volunteer Fire Department through an annual fundraiser.

The annual People of the Past presentation was held March 6 at the school.

One of the eighth graders said it was funny to see everyone in their costumes, according to an email provided to The Times.

"We worked on it since December, so it was nice to actually do it after working and doing research for so long," the student said. "It wasn’t hard to memorize the lines because we paired up every day in class with groups to memorize for a couple minutes. It was nice to

The money will be used by the firefighters to help people in need in the Gretna community.