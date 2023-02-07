AT&T announced last week that it added a new cell tower near 36th and Harrison streets in Bellevue, which will improve broadband coverage for its customers.

The improvement also boosts service for first responders in Sarpy County as it brings Band 14 spectrum to the area, according to an AT&T news release.

Band 14 is a nationwide spectrum reserved for FirstNet, a network operated by AT&T for law enforcement, fire service and emergency medical personnel. The network provides 24/7 priority service, allowing calls by public safety workers to preempt others during a public safety emergency or disaster.

“We look at Band 14 as public safety’s VIP lane,” AT&T said in a release. “In an emergency, this band — or lane — can be cleared just for FirstNet subscribers. When not in use by FirstNet subscribers, AT&T customers can enjoy Band 14’s coverage and capacity.”

Dustin Blythe, director of external affairs for AT&T Nebraska, said through a spokesperson to The Times that the company also launched a site near 25th Street and Cornhusker Road in Bellevue in early January as well as a new site serving Cass County in Greenwood last April.

AT&T added three more small cell nodes in Papillion and La Vista, after launching 28 in the cities as well as Bellevue in 2021. The company also completed 20 LTE capacity enhancements in Sarpy and Cass counties and launched 5G service in the Omaha metro market last October.

“From connecting family and loved ones to helping first responders during a crisis, AT&T is committed to our Nebraska communities,” Blythe said in a release.