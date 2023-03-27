The financial health of Gretna city government “is in really solid, really good shape,” according to the city's auditor.

In a summary report to the Gretna Gity Council on the fiscal year ending in September 2022, auditors found Gretna is in an improved financial position due to recent annexations and the city’s growth, including a significant increase in sales tax revenue and building permits.

“The cash reserves are solid from an operating standpoint last year," auditor Gene Garrelts told The Times in an interview. "All the departments and funds were under budget, and continue to show strong financial results and cash reserves. They are well positioned for the future that the mayor and the council are envisioning."

The auditor also had high praise for City Administrator Paula Dennison and the city staff.

"The administration has done a really incredible job with the annexation that took place over the last couple of years, of managing the city's operation with the size of staff that they have is remarkable." Garrelts said "They have more than doubled in size and yet have done it pretty seamlessly and efficiently."

Debt service fund reserves are adequate, according to the summary. While the water fund has strong financial results and reserves, the audit did find the sewer fund reported an operating loss but has strong reserves. Garrelts said aging infrastructure is mostly to blame.

"The reality is the cost of processing the sewer is probably going up faster than what the rates have gone up, and so it is just a matter that the rates currently are not necessarily fully covering the operating costs."

At its regular meeting Monday, March 20, the council also approved the final plat for the Gretna's third middle school, to be constructed at 192nd Street and Giles Road. Work should begin this spring and completed by the fall of 2025.