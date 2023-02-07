Quack, quack!

That was the sound heard in Avoca on Saturday, Jan. 28, a sound that had been silent for the past few years because of COVID-19 concerns.

It was the return of the Quack Off duck races, a key fundraiser for the Cass County village’s fire department that had attracted thousands in the past.

This year was no different.

“We had a big crowd,” Avoca Fire Chief Tim Goepfert said. “We’re pretty happy after not having it for a couple of years.”

Goepfert estimated a crowd of 2,500 descended upon the village for this year’s event.

“It wasn’t the biggest crowd we’ve ever had, but it wasn’t the smallest, either,” he said.

“We had 257 people registered to race, which is a typical number.”

Some of the participants bring their own ducks to this event, but most are given one there on the spot, whether it’s a good racer or not, he said.

“It’s sort of the luck of the draw,” Goepfert said.

The ducks that are provided come from a commercial farm in Iowa, he said.

Races run for about 90 minutes.

This is clearly an event whose popularity seems to fly across the country, as evident by this year’s top finishers.

Brandon Goodyear of Lincoln won first place with Sheila Day of Malcolm finishing in second place. Third-place honors went to Emily Carlson, who came in from Medford, Oregon, while fourth place went to Shianne Walther from Springfield, Missouri.

Trophies were handed out to the winners, Goepfert said.

Thie year’s fundraiser will help replenish the fire department’s savings account, which was drawn down over the last two years without a Quack Off event, Goepfert said.