A 66-year-old Omaha culinary institution will be reconstituted in Gretna this summer.

Nebraska Crossing announced on its website that B&G Tasty Foods will open June 1 at the Gretna outlet mall in the former Local Beer Patio & Kitchen space.

Known for its loose meat sandwich, the restaurant will be operated by entrepreneur Nick Bartholomew, who bought the B&G name, logo, recipes and materials from Eddie Moran, who had owned the Omaha restaurant since 2009.

In May 2022, the Omaha World-Herald reported that Bartholomew had purchased a former Godfather's Pizza location near 90th and Blondo streets in Omaha.

"Bartholomew’s goal was to reopen the popular restaurant in a new location with the original menu and much of its memorabilia," Nebraska Crossing said in its announcement. "Welcome home, B&G's."

B&G's opened in 1953 as a drive-in near what was the edge of the city, much as Nebraska Crossing now represents the edge of the metropolitan area. The restaurant moved near 72nd Street and West Dodge Road in 1973. It closed in 2019.

Its menu included the Bee Gee, which is a locally famous ground beef sandwich served on a steamed bun — based on a secret recipe. The restaurant also served hot dogs, hamburgers, cheese frenchees and milkshakes, among other items, according to the World-Herald.