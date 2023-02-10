United Republic Bank will be a founding sponsor of the Gretna Crossing Park when it opens later this year.

The Gretna City Council approved the naming rights for the park on Monday, Feb. 6. Tentatively named “Gretna Crossing Park sponsored by United Republic Bank,” the 10-year agreement gives the financial institution exclusive privileges when it comes to signage, advertising and other media.

"We are working closely with the city as far as how we can best be a partner to them with the opening of this park," said Chris Wiedenfeld, executive vice president of United Republic Bank.

The Elkhorn-based financial institution, founded 15 years ago, has paid already paid the city $435,000 to be the marquee benefactor. With plans to expand its services in the metro, Widenfeld said the agreement is “a good fit.”

“We want to be a part of the community," Widenfeld said. "We thought what a great way to send our message that we are there to be a partner with them and we are there to invest in the community, and this is a great project to do so."

The council also approved the sponsorship of Great Plains Communications for the park’s soccer complex. City Administrator Paula Dennison said the company, contracted to supply Wi-Fi for the entire park, would pay $180,000 over six years for the agreement.

The two new sponsors join Gretna Auto, Chesterman Coca-Cola, Prime Time Healthcare and The Good Life in financially backing the park. Additional funding is coming from smaller commercial and individual donations.

Around $1.7 million has been raised so far from sponsorship agreements. Dennison said the funds would be used to defray the cost of the park’s maintenance.

The city has contracted with Great Plains Sponsorship to reach out to local and national groups with similar opportunities for the park’s other attractions.

When Gretna Crossing Park is complete, sometime in fall 2023, the nearly $60 million project will feature a recreation and aquatics main building, baseball and softball fields with batting cages, and mixed-use fields for soccer and other sports.

There will also be picnic shelters and playgrounds, two exercise spots for large and small dogs, a nature area with an outdoor classroom, an amphitheater, a fishing pond with a dock, an 18-hole disc golf course and large, open green space.

A series of bike and pedestrian trails will link the park to the rest of the city.

Progress continues on the park’s construction, with much of the work on the recreation and aquatics centers moving indoors. However, the city warns that, despite intense interest, the area is an active and dangerous construction area.