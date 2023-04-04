A fifth grade teacher at Bell Elementary in Papillion is one of five teachers across the state recognized by the Touchdowns for Teachers campaign.

Touchdowns for Teachers, a campaign of the University of Nebraska–Lincoln Athletics Department, celebrated teacher Lynn Johnson on Friday morning with a special assembly featuring Herbie Husker.

Last fall, Nebraska Athletics partnered with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska to sponsor the Touchdowns for Teachers campaign to recognize outstanding teachers across the state. Students were encouraged to nominate teachers who are making a positive impact in the schools and communities they serve.

Out of more than 500 entries, only five teachers were selected to be recognized at Memorial Stadium during the Husker spring game on April 22.