A bellevue barbecue restaurant is offering special pricing for its anniversary.
On Tuesday, April 4, Swine Dining at 204 E. Mission Ave. will offer its original menu and pricing for one day only.
"With this rough economy it's time for a Swine Dining Stimulus," the restaurant said on its Facebook page. "This will only be at the Bellevue location as that is the original location and the one whose anniversary it is. This will also be the only menu that we are serving that day."
The menu includes $6 to $7 lunch specials, including two sides, or a full slab of ribs for $17.50, a $5 puled pork sandwich or burgers starting at $1.75 each.