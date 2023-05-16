The Bellevue Bicycle Club will observe the International Ride of Silence on Wednesday at 7 p.m. leaving from the Twin Creek Trailhead Parking lot, 3602 Raynor Parkway.

This year marks the 21st anniversary of this event, which is designed to honor the memories of those killed or injured in car v. bike accidents. It is to bring increased awareness to the safety needs of cyclists while riding on the roads.

Motorists and cyclists need to be aware of their surroundings and laws to avoid accidents.

There will be a brief program prior to the ride featuring club vice president Mike McGee on the ride’s purpose, followed by a solemn poem read by club member Denise Perrone. Mayor Rusty Hike will read a proclmation, and Sarah Fili will tell her story of surviving an accident. Riders will also be given guidelines for the event.

The route is about 14 miles long. Cyclists will ride from the trailhead parking lot west on Raynor Parkway to 48th Street, turning south to Highway 370 and along to Fort Crook Road. From there, they’ll go north to Chandler Road and turn around, heading back to Highway 370 to 36th Street and back to the Twin Creek Trailhead Parking.

The ride will be escorted by the Bellevue Police Department Motorcycle Patrol.

The ride is open to non-club members, but a release is required. Minors need to be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian. It is expected that all riders be able to maintain a 10 to 15 mph speed.

Find more at bellbikeclub.org/RideOfSilence2023.