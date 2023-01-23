 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bellevue Boy Scout troop collects over three tons of lights

  • Updated
120722-pt-news-light-recycle.jpg

A collection site for a holiday light recycling drive is shown at the Sump Memorial Library in Papillion.

 SCOTT STEWART, THE TIMES

More than three tons of discarded holiday lights were collected for recycling by Boy Scouts of America Troop 231 B & G of Bellevue.

The three-month drive collected lights at various spots across Sarpy County and beyond. The effort helps divert plastic, glass, copper, mercury and lead from the waste stream.

“We couldn’t possibly have imagined this kind of response when we started last year, especially for a small(ish) Scout troop,” Barb Bittner wrote on Facebook. “We thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for helping us live the Scout code and law, and for making it possible for us to do a good turn for the Earth!”

The troop offered specific thanks to the Bellevue Public Library, Papillion Public Library, La Vista Public Library, Plattsmouth Public Library, Papillion Landing, City of Bellevue, City of Papillion, St. Matthew’s Catholic Community, St. James United Methodist Church (East and West), Thanksgiving Church, Creighton University, Bellevue Elementary School, Raising Cane’s of Bellevue, Sam’s Club of Papillion and Lowe’s of Papillion for hosting collection bins and collection events.

Green Bellevue and the Creighton Sustainability Council provided assistance with advertising the drive.

“This was most definitely a group effort!” Bittner wrote. “We look forward to doing it again next year, so stay tuned!”

