Green clothing, green beer and corned beef and cabbage were everywhere to be seen Friday at the Bellevue Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 3912. The revelry continued Saturday with the annual Olde Towne Pub Crawl, including a packed dance floor at the Eagle's Club thanks to Bellevue-based rockers Dysfunction's Junction.
