After suspending all programming in December, the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce & Community is reopening as an all-volunteer operation for the time being.

Diane Bruce is serving as interim chamber president. The former chamber ambassador and board member said the immediate goal is return to a sense of normalcy.

Bruce said the group hopes to "keep things going as usual."

“We're offering the power partner groups. We're going to start having networking events, like Coffee & Contacts and, you know, after hours' events, open houses and ribbon cuttings,” Bruce said. “The same services we have always offered.”

The chamber shutdown came after former president Michelle Andahl resigned, citing the loss of the organization’s federal IRS tax-exempt status in 2011. A request for retroactive reinstatement has yet to be granted.

“This status does not impact members that have paid memberships or done partnerships, this simply determines if the Chamber would owe corporate taxes on revenue generated,” according to a letter Andahl released at the time.

Bellevue chamber suspends operations, citing loss of tax-exempt status in 2011 The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce & Community is suspending its programs and referring members to join the Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce.

While the reinstatement process continues for the corporate body, the chamber is a nonprofit in good standing in the State of Nebraska, Bruce said.

“My goal now is to make sure we keep it going and hope all the members get what they need from us,” she said.

For the time being, efforts like governmental lobbying will be set aside for essential programs. Volunteers from across Bellevue are stepping up to execute the chamber’s core projects.

"I think that the status here in Bellevue is, you know, we take care of our own business. The community itself supports itself. People in Bellevue like to support small and local businesses. It's something we have always had,” Bruce said.

She said the relationship among the city, chamber and Offutt Air Force Base remain important.

"The thought of losing that relationship made people nervous," Bruce said. "The businesses alone make Bellevue what it is, and then to add Offutt, they just go hand-in-hand."

Bruce said she has had productive conversations with the Sarpy Chamber of Commerce about the change in direction in Bellevue. Andahl’s letter had encouraged Bellevue businesses to become Sarpy chamber members and that they would “provide all Chamber of Commerce services to businesses and nonprofit organizations in the Bellevue area.”

Former Bellevue Chamber of Commerce Membership Manger Barry Haire took a similar position with the Sarpy Chamber of Commerce earlier this year to provide support to the Bellevue business community.

“It's really up to the members which chamber they want to be part of, or both chambers," Bruce said.

"A lot of members were already part of both. Some members just want to be Bellevue. Some members just want to be Sarpy," she said. “It's really what's going to be best for their business.”