Three community Easter egg scrambles were held Saturday afternoon by the Bellevue Christian Center.
The events were held at Everett, Stonecroft and Washington parks from noon to 2 p.m. and included free hot dogs, visits from fire and law enforcement officials, and other activities -- including children enjoying nearby playground equipment.
The church used to hold a community Easter event on its campus along Harvell Drive, but in recent years has shifted the event into neighborhood parts across Bellevue.