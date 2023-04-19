Bellevue East High School named the members of its 2023 prom court. Pictured in back from left are Kuol Deng, Eli Robinson, James Ball and Will Eby. Pictured in front are Aniyah Gill, Mya Skoff and Alyssa-Jo Lemley. Not pictured is Amelia Wimer. Bellevue East will hold its prom Saturday, April 22, at the Bellevue Berry Farm in Papillion.