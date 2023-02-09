Among all foodstuffs, there's something special about bread.

Bellevue East High School culinary arts students recently gave families served by the Bellevue Food Pantry a special donation — fresh bread they made in class.

"We felt like it'd be nice to just donate," said junior Aleaya Strong. "We're learning how to make bread that's not flat and actually has some volume in it, and we're also being able to help people who can't make bread or can't buy it."

There's so many uses for bread, Strong said, whether it's used for sandwiches, a side to a meal or just on its own plain or with some butter.

"It's important to have in the house," Strong said.

Fellow junior Matthew Anderson joined Strong and other culinary arts classmates at the Bellevue food Pantry on Tuesday, Jan. 31, to make the first donation of what they hope are several donations of bread.

"We spent some class periods making it and proofing it and shaping it and baking it," Anderson said. "I love making bread, and I just love bread, too, so it's a win-win."

"It feels good to help the community out," he added.

The culinary arts program could use the community's support to continue making bread for the pantry, as its funds are limited for purchasing ingredients. Anyone interested in donating bread flour, yeast, sugar, olive oil, cash or checks can do so at Bellevue East High School, 1401 High School Drive in Bellevue.

The program hopes to donate loaves of bread at least twice a month.

"This is a wonderful donation," said Jill Connor, deputy director of Eastern Nebraska Community Action, which operates the pantry at 1912 Hancock St. "We don't often get the opportunity to have fresh bread at the pantry, and we just happen to have butter right now."

Connor said the donation was a great way to engage with students and the community, while providing "a wonderful treat" to the people served by the pantry.

"Homemade items are definitely a rarity at the pantry," she said.

The pantry distributes food grouped ready to use as meals, and it often stocks self-stable foods. Fresh produce in the spring and summer, and fresh bread, egg and meat are always welcome additions to its offerings.

"It goes a long way for families," Connor said. "One loaf of bread can really make a lot of meals or be a great addition to a meal."

The Bellevue Food Pantry has experienced record use for the past year, especially with the price of food soaring.

"As you can imagine, it's a really tough time for families," Connor said. "We're seeing a lot of families who have never needed assistance before walk through our doors."

Current needs include pasta sauce, canned pasta, ready-to-eat soup, canned chili and sloppy Joes mix, Hamburger Helper and other skillet meals, gravy, broth, granola bars, cereal bars, canned fruit cocktail, fruit cups and other snacks, as well as dish soap, laundry supplies, paper towels and paper grocery bags.

Donations can also be made from an Amazon Wish List or through encapnebraska.org. Find more information at facebook.com/BellevueNEFoodPantry.

Connor said the pantry relies upon the "incredible community of Bellevue" for support.

"We can't do this work without you," she said. "It definitely takes a village and we appreciate everyone who stops by to help out the community."