The City of Bellevue announced the Bellevue Farmers Market will return under new management starting Saturday, June 3, at Washington Park.

State Sen. Carol Blood started the market in 2009 when she was a member of the Bellevue City Council and had continued to oversee the event through last year. Blood built the market into one of the best in the state, with several businesses getting their start at the market before making the leap into larger opportunities.

Phil Davidson, the city’s community relations coordinator, offered a “huge shout out of thanks” to Blood for building it from its infancy into a thriving market that includes fresh produce, food products, ready-to-eat food and various other offerings.

“It was definitely a labor of love for Carol and her efforts are greatly appreciated,” Davidson said in a Facebook post. “We thank Carol for helping us make such a seamless transition.”

The city government has contracted with Sarah and Matt Milligan, owners of the nearby Dip Cravers shop, to operate the market, Davidson said.

The market will run Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon near 20th Street and Franklin Avenue. The last day for the 2023 season is scheduled for Sept. 16.

The market’s rules and regulations as well as a vendor application form can be found at bellevue.net/recreation-living/farmers-market.