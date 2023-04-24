The Bellevue Little Theatre will mark a significant milestone next week.

Located in Olde Towne, BLT will open the run of its 250th live theater production, the regional debut of "Girls Weekend."

Opening night, Friday, May 5, will be followed by a party to celebrate the milestone. Drink and light refreshments will be served, and patrons in attendance are invited to join the cast of the show and the staff of the BLT.

"The BLT has been proud to welcome patrons for the past 54 seasons at the old 'Roxy' movie theatre," according to a news release. "Plans are underway for an exciting 55th season, opening in September."

The lively comedy is by Iowa playwright Karen Schaeffer, who after years of acting and volunteering in local theater recognized that there weren't enough comic roles representing mature women in contemporary society.

Schaeffer's "Girls Weekend" is described as a funny, frantic play that begins as four Iowa women arrive at an isolated cabin to drink some wine, share some laughs and discuss their book club's latest offering, according to a BLT news release.

Schaeffer, who lives in Des Moines, will be present for the closing weekend of her play.

The staff for "Girls' Weekend" includes director Jon Flower, stage manager Aimee Correa, assistant stage manager Jenny-Cupak-Carroll, sound designer Jon Flower, scenic designer Joey Lorincz, lighting designer Joey Lorincz, props and setting dresser Jenny Cupak Carroll and costume designer Todd Uhrmacher.

The cast for "Girls' Weekend" includes D. Laureen Pickle, Heather Wilhelm, Sara Scheidies, Clair Mahoney, Daniel Henery-Cavanaugh, Chris Latta, Don Harris and Rider Mattheis.

The BLT is located at 203 W. Mission Ave. "Girls' Weekend" will run for three weekends, May 5 through May 21. Curtain is at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $15 for students.

"The BLT has grown from a group of traveling actors who began performing over 50 years ago in numerous venues in the area to a vibrant fixture in Olde Towne Bellevue," according to a news release. "The theatre itself has been remodeled over the years and has expanded its footprint to include the thriving Class Act Thrift Shop next door."

Find more information and buy tickets at theblt.org.