Bellevue Little Theatre run of 'Spider's Web' concludes this weekend

The Bellevue Little Theatre will conclude a three-week run of the Agatha Christie mystery “Spider’s Web” this weekend.

Curtain is 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, and Saturday, Jan. 28, with a matinee final show at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for seniors, and they can be booked online at bltsimpletix.com. BLT is located at 203 W. Mission Ave. in Olde Towne Bellevue.

“Spider’s Web” is a mystery by famed writer Agatha Christie set in a country house in England. A diplomat, his family, staff, and guests are woven into the intricate web created by the murder of an unsavory character who is unwelcome in the home.

The web continues to be woven, until finally the killer is revealed. Christie is at her best in this classic mystery.

Chris Scott is directing this production. Other staff members include Bethany Van Den Top, stage manager; Lora Kaup, costume designer; Chris Ebke, set designer; Chris Scott, sound designer; Joey Lorincz, light designer; and Grace Luis, props and set dresser.

Appearing in the show are Sarah Dighans as Miss Peake, Brandon Dorsey as Constable Jones, Matt Karasek as Jeremy, Katie Otten as Inspector, Ben Pearson as Oliver, Jon Roberson as Henry, Sara Scheidies as Clarissa, Paul Schneider as Rowland, Dennis Stessman as Elgin, Randy Wallace as Hugo and Lillian Westman as Pippa.

In addition to this weekend’s shows, the BLT plans to host “Sweet on Sondheim” the evening of Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7:30 p.m.

This benefit performance is a prequel to the BLT’s presentation of “A Little Night Music,” opening in March. All are invited to attend an early Valentine’s gift from the BLT.

Performers from “A Little Night Music” and also from the Omaha a capella group Mastersingers will present music written by the famed composer Stephen Sondheim, who died in 2021.

Reservations are not required, but donations will be gratefully accepted.

Find more from the BLT at facebook.com/Bellevuelittletheatre.

