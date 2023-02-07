Bellevue Little Theatre will present “Sweet on Sondheim,” a benefit performance for the BLT on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7:30 p.m., at the theater at 203 W. Mission Ave. in Olde Towne Bellevue.

The musical program will feature selections by Stephen Soneheim, the famed composer who passed away in 2021. Wine and light refreshments will be served to those attending.

Participants will include cast members from the BLT’s upcoming production of “A Little Night Music,” which will open on March 10 for a three week run at the BLT. Other talented area songbirds and members of the Omaha based Mastersingers will join the cast onstage for the musical benefit. All musical selections will be by Sondheim.

Reservations are not required. The benefit is free, but donations will be gratefully accepted from those attending.