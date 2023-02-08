Carlos O. Lopez of Bellevue was sentenced Monday, Jan. 30, in federal court in Omaha for distributing Alprazolam pills and possessing a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

U.S. District Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced the 29-year-old to three months in prison on the distribution count and 60 months for the firearms offense, served consecutively for a total sentence of 63 months. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, he will begin concurrent three-year terms of supervised release.

On Jan. 15, 2020, during a controlled buy in Bellevue, a confidential informant, equipped with audio and visual recording equipment, purchased 50 Alprazolam pills and a Ruger .380 handgun with live ammunition from Lopez. This event was monitored by law enforcement.

Alprazolam, sold under the brand name Xanax, is a Schedule IV controlled substance, which requires a prescription to possess.