It's almost time to head back outdoors.
The City of Bellevue recently released a brochure detailing recreational activities available through the city. Registration for leagues begins March 20.
Bellevue Parks & Recreation Department programs rely upon volunteers to expand their reach to young residents of Bellevue.
"We sincerely thank all of these individuals for their efforts, and we hope all of the people of Bellevue and the surrounding areas will enjoy the recreational opportunities and the numerous park facilities available for your use," the city said in a news release.
The brochure is distributed throughout the community, and a digital copy can be found at tinyurl.com/bellevuerec2023. Anyone with questions can call 402-293-3142.