The Bellevue Police Department is partnering with Special Olympics Nebraska, Team Bellevue, to jump into the ice cold waters of Lake Zorinsky at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11.

All the money raised will go directly to Special Olympics athletes to support all the sports they are involved in. This is the ninth year BPD has participated.

Support the police officers, civilians, friends and family in their Omaha Polar Plunge fundraising efforts at classy.org/team/473034.