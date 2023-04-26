People in Bellevue the other day picked up some tools for use around the house or yard.

But they didn't go to their neighborhood hardware store or a garage sale. Instead, they went to the Bellevue Public Library to swap with their neighbors.

"It's a way for the library to reach out to help individuals and support the community any way we can," said Laura Mischke, the library's head of adult services.

Each Friday since early April, the adult library department there has sponsored a "swap" of different items.

On Friday, April 21, the library held a tool swap. Patrons brought in tools no longer needed in hopes of find something more useful. Some just brought in old tools as donations to help others in the community and also keeping tools out of landfills.

"Many were spring cleaning and just wanted to get rid of stuff," Mischke said.

On hand were hammers, screwdrivers, nails, wrenches and more. In prior weeks, the library held a craft swap, followed by one of home décor items.

"Over 100 people had participated in each of those events," Mischke said.

This Friday, the library will hold a kitchen gadget swap. Upcoming swaps include a recipe swap on May 5 and a plant swap on May 12.

The events are open to everyone, not just library cardholders, Mischke said.

This is the first year of weekly swap meets, which is an extension of a swapping of planting seeds the library has held for several years with the public, she said.

"We're striving to be a more modern concept of a library, of being a library of things," added technology librarian Connie Barnard.