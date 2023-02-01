Bellevue Public Safety Foundation hosts 10th annual Souper Supper

Temperatures are forecast to hover around freezing Friday, which is an ideal outlook for the Bellevue Public Safety Foundation’s 10th annual Souper Supper.

The fundraiser is a celebration of food and community featuring a soup tasting competition and family fun.

Soup chefs from the area compete to win the coveted Golden Ladle Award.

Guests are invited to “put your money where your mouth is” by voting for favorite soups with dollars. The winning chef is the one who inspires the most donations.

At the same time, seasoned chef judges will select their favorites for the Chef’s Choice Awards.

Proceeds benefit the Bellevue Public Safety Foundation’s programs to support the city’s police and fire departments.

Admission — which includes soup tastings, refreshments and more — is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and children age 10 and younger are free.