Doug Clark has submitted his resignation as Bellevue's public works director.

Clark was named the executive director of the Arizona Corporation Commission, according to a City of Bellevue news release.

He has worked for the city since January 2021 and will depart his current role at the end of March. He was previously the president of Metropolitan Utilities District and vice president of Tensaka Inc.

The city said Clark implemented changes that have improved the efficiency of the Public Works Department, which oversees the streets, parks, wastewater, recreation, cemetery, building and grounds and fleet departments of the city.

Clark said in the release that the city has successfully planned for its future through a comprehensive parks plan, stormwater management plan, Mission Avenue streetscape plan, Fort Crook Road redevelopment plan and American Heroes Park master plan.

"Bellevue is set to move rapidly into a new era of growth," Clark said.

City Administrator Jim Ristow called Clark an "integral part" of the city's senior leadership team.

"His ability to manage and work with others to enhance the functions of the Public Works Department have been advantageous to our community," Ristow said. "He will be greatly missed but we wish him and his family the best as they pursue this exciting opportunity.”

After Clark's departure, Community Development Director Mark Elbert will assume interim leadership of the Public Works Department while the city undertakes an extensive search for a permanent replacement. The city said it's seeking "a strong leader with extensive management experience that will continue to diligently serve the citizens of Bellevue."