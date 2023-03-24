John Sakkas, owner of John’s Grecian Delight, has faced unprecedented business losses this month.

He's also experienced a huge surge of support from the Bellevue community.

After the phone and card reader stopped working at the 41-year-old Greek restaurant inside the Southroads Technology Park, Sakkas was missing out on take-out orders and was only able to accept cash from walk-in customers.

“We kept calling CenturyLink and every day they would say, 'Tomorrow, tomorrow,'” Sakkas told The Times in an interview. “It was hard to see customers come to the door and leave.”

After almost four weeks of lost sales, technicians finally arrived on Thursday to repair the phone lines. The situation may have been worse if not for the efforts of loyal customer and active community member Garrett Sims.

Sims echoed the restaurant's technology issues in a Facebook post on March 20 asking for the community's help. The post received more than 800 shares, with others amplifying the call to support the restaurant, resulting in an overwhelming surge in customers.

“Unbelievable. I mean, I don't have a way to explain what happened the last two days,” said Sakkas, who estimates around 600 customers turned out in the first two days since the call went out.

His wife noted some of Sakka’s best quotes from March 21 on the restaurant's Facebook page, including “Only in America!”, “Did I feed half of Bellevue today?” and “Don't ask me how I'm doing, I don't know.”

Not only did they line up to support the local business, but they brought extra to-go boxes, green peppers and sour cream. Some even pitched in to clean tables, cut vegetables and help John make tzatziki sauce.

The foot traffic of the mall may have decreased, but over four decades, John’s Grecian Delight has amassed a loyalty that only a true hidden gem deserves.

The menu includes traditional Greek gyros, souvlaki, riganato and Greek salads, along with quintessential American staples like burgers and fries.

Prices slightly ticked up over the years but it feels like time itself has stopped ticking in the confines of the little Greek restaurant. The menu is manually lettered and backlit by bulbs. John is the poster child of the phrase “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

In the kitchen is a collage akin to a loving grandmother’s fridge. It includes little snapshots of John’s life, his family, awards, some decorated Styrofoam cups, cards and key chains.

Sakkas got his start in restaurants at the age of 13 in his hometown of Kalamáta, Greece. He cooked for the Greek army and later spent four years working as a police officer until moving to the United States in 1971.

The restaurant business is a cornerstone of Sakka’s family. John’s wife's brothers, George and the late Laki "Bill" Sgourakis, founded the Greek Islands restaurant on 38th and Center streets in Omaha.

They came to America at the same time and both opened Greek restaurants in the early '80s. When John’s Grecian Delight opened in 1981, Southroads Mall had two anchor stores and a nearly full directory of shops filling its 500,000 square feet of retail space.

Remnants of its mall-ness remain, but tenants have not resembled those of a traditional mall since the anchor stores left. Since 1998 the former department stores have been occupied by TD Ameritrade, PayPal, CoSentry and, as of 2016, Cornerstone Christian School.

“Business is still good. The Air Force base brings customers, they are my people,” said Sakkas as he gestured to a gyro-shaped trophy they gifted him for Christmas. “I’ve been doing fundraisers with them for 20 years.”

As for the future, Sakka remains optimistic, citing a new owner for Southroads.

"He's a very nice gentleman. He's doing a lot of work for this place,” said Sakkas. “They put a new roof, new parking lot and opened up a school.”

Southroads may have taken the non-traditional route in the past decade, but the community- and people-centric mall of the ’80s and '90s live on in John’s Greek restaurant.

“I've been coming here every morning at 7:30 for 41 years and don’t think I’ll ever stop,” Sakkas said. “I love this community and I can not thank them enough.”