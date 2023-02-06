The City of Bellevue released a statement Friday following complaints and inquiries regarding Fastwyre Broadband's expansion into local neighborhoods.

The installation of a fiber optic network was approved by the Bellevue City Council and granted a permit from the Bellevue Public Works Department. The city said eX2 Technology was hired as a subcontractor to manage the project.

"As with any construction project there will be some inconveniences as work progresses through your area and neighborhoods," the city stated. "Fastwyre has pledged to make every effort to install this fiber optic infrastructure with as little disruption as possible and to replace any damage to yards, sidewalks or sprinklers systems that have been created by this process."

In the Quail Creek neighborhood, residents reported torn up yards and a gas line being hit by a construction crew. They also complained about difficulty in reaching someone to make timely repairs.

"The City of Bellevue has and will continue to work with residents and the representatives from Fastwyre to ensure that all of the requirements of the permit are being met," the city stated.

As part of that effort, the city posted a letter and door hanger information from Fastwyre on its website, bellevue.net. It also shared an interactive map showing Fastwyre's plans for construction throughout Bellevue.

Construction for the fiber optic network is taking places in the public right-of-way, which typically extends 12 to 13 feet onto residential properties.

"Citizens should not be obstructing or halting any licensed and permitted utility/telecommunications company doing work in the right-of-way," according to the Bellevue City Attorney's Office. "With this being said, Fastwyre has agreed to certain construction standards and restoration standards following their work in the right-of-way."

Fastwyre specifically agreed to restore any damage or disturbance caused to the public right-of-way, at its own expense, "to at least the condition immediately prior to such damage or disturbance."

"When it comes to restoration of the right-of-way, one thing that is important for residents to keep in mind is that Fastwyre must restore the right-of-way to its beginning state and fix any damage caused," the city stated. "Fastwyre will return and see to it that the grassed/landscaped areas are returned to their beginning state. Any potential damage to sprinkler systems, sidewalks, etc. will be inspected and fixed accordingly."

Residents should call eX2 Technology at 1-833-389-0040 to report damagers or restoration issues. The city asked that number be contacted first regarding any concerns.

Fastwyre seeks beta testers in Bellevue

Fastwyre is currently seeking beta testers in select areas of Bellevue.

The company is advertising internet speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second, which its website says will start at $59.99 per month, with up to 100 megabits per second available for $39.99 per month and up to 500 megabits per second available for $49.99 per month.

Anyone interested in should visit fastwyre.com/coming-soon/ne/bellevue.