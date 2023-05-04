Claudia Orellana, owner of American Heroes Deli in Bellevue, is seeking new ownership due to health concerns.

The deli, which pays homage to the American military, was purchased by Orellana and her husband, Jeo, from previous owners Jim and Mickey Basset in 2020 after working with the family-owned business for eight years.

American Heroes began as just "Heroes," with one downtown Omaha location in the early '90s. Over the years, the restaurant grew in popularity, boasting four metro area locations at its peak. Today, only one location remains in Old Towne Bellevue.

During her time working for American Heroes, El Salvador native Claudia introduced pupusa Thursdays. Pupusas, or meat stuffed corn cakes, are an El Salvadorian staple dish that brought new flavors and customers to the soup and sandwich deli.

Tragically, Claudia battles two debilitating diseases, which have progressed over the last year, leading her doctor to suggest she focus on her health.

In a Facebook post, Claudia expressed her love for the restaurant and reluctance to leave.

"I can no longer support the restaurant I am devastated by this situation and don't want to do this," she said. "I want to sell American Heroes to someone who feels the same way I do about continuing the legacy."

The Orellanas vow to keep the restaurant open until they find a new buyer who will continue operating the deli, which has been a fixture in the community for 30 years.

American Heroes Deli is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with extended hours until 6 p.m. on Thursdays at 1103 Galvin Road S., in Bellevue.