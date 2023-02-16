The Bellevue Rocks! Riverfront Festival is adding a fourth day this year.

The third annual celebration will be held June 8 through June 11 at American Heroes Park along the Missouri River in Bellevue. The festival runs 4 p.m. to midnight Thursday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Organizers announced Thursday that country rocker Uncle Kracker will headline the Saturday of the festival, and the Heart of America Carnival will return with rides and attractions.

“The Bellevue Community Foundation is thrilled to host Bellevue’s biggest annual community celebration once again this year,” Matt Goetz, vice president of the Bellevue Community Foundation, said in a release. “We are really excited about the opportunities for residents of all ages to enjoy this festival and we are excited to again bring an event of this magnitude to Bellevue with no admission fee thanks to the wonderful community sponsors that make this possible."

Organizers expect a large turnout this year and are working with the Bellevue Police Department to improve traffic flow for the festival.

Thursday, June 8, will feature military and family discount pricing for the carnival as well as performances by High Heel and The Shenanigans.

Friday, June 9, features Yellow Brick Road (an Elton John tribute band) and The 70's Band. Chad Lee Band will open for Uncle Kracker on Saturday, June 10.

Sponsorship and vendor opportunities are available. Find more information, including more event details as they become available, at bellevuerockstheriverfront.com.