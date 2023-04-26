As one Bellevue Public Schools sixth grader put it: “Air is something more than what you breathe."

The air can also be an educational tool used for launching hot air balloons, as many BPS students learned firsthand at the Lied Activity Center on Monday, April 24.

Sixth graders from LeMay and Leonard Lawrence elementary schools took part in a science, technology, engineering, and mathematics learning event built around the creation and launch of hot air balloons.

“This has not been done before,” BPS communications director Amanda Oliver said.

LeMay Elementary teacher Kayla Kill wanted students to have an opportunity to learn how to be problem solvers, prepare for future jobs, being creative with limited resources and working with peers in small groups.

Working with principal Meredith Mohanty and instructional coach Nicole Smith, the event was put on with volunteers from across the district and the Bellevue-Offutt community.

Altogether, 65 students from the two schools participated in the STEM activities, Kill said. The students worked in teams of four to five students.

The students began the project in the morning with the building of balloons utilizing just tissue paper and glue, she said.

While the top of each balloon was the same color, the student teams chose their own colors in building the remaining portions of the balloons, Kill said.

“It was a good teamwork activity,” she said.

They also learned about hot air ballooning from guest speakers, Col. Ericka Flanigan of Offutt Air Force Base and balloonist Matt Fenster, who is the director of special education at BPS.

Fenster even inflated his own large balloon for the students as a demonstration.

“That was quite a hit for the students,” Oliver said.

In the afternoon, the students gathered at the Lied Activity Center's main room and began holding their balloons on an air blowing machine for a few minutes.

When they felt their balloons had enough air, they released them. Some went high, even to the roof of the room, others, well, not so high.

“It’s trial and error,” Kill said.

It was both fun and educational for the students.

“I learned about the physics of air and how cold and warm air can affect a balloon," said LeMay sixth grader Alanna Lozano.

Kyden McCoy, another sixth grader, said she had fun.

“I really did,” Kyden said, adding that she would like to be an aerospace engineer.

It was a great way to learn about the laws and principals of air, she said.

“Overall, we did good,” she said of her team’s effort.