Students at Avery Elementary School got a lesson Friday in tree planting as part of Arbor Day activities.

They also made three promises at the event organized by Bellevue Tree Board.

Led by a member of the Bellevue Tree Board, the students promised to "care for young trees and help to be sure they grow big and strong, to respect big trees and the animals and birds that call them home and to wisely use the products that come from trees, and reuse and recycle whenever I can."

Tree board members brought a young sugar maple to the school grounds for planting, plus offered historical facts about the holiday, first observed in Nebraska.

Arbor Day is a holiday focused more on the future than events of the past, said Don Preister, a Bellevue City Council member and volunteer with Green Bellevue.

Students took turns putting in dirt around the tree. But, more importantly, it gave them ownership of the tree and a gift they can pass on to future students, Preister said.

"We hope that seed will germinate with the students of the future," he said.