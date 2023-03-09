Layla Vazquez, a freshman at Bellevue University, has been named the recipient of the Bellevue Papillion Rotary Club Scholarship for the 2022-23 academic year.

Vazquez, a Bellevue resident who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in health and human performance, plans to pursue a career in physical training, according to a BU news release.

Vazquez is a midfielder on the Bruins women's soccer team. She is a graduate of Bellevue East High School, where she was captain of the soccer team.

“I've always been in the world of athletics," Vazquez said in the release. “As I begin my journey, I am not only motivated to make myself proud, but also you (the Rotary Club members).”