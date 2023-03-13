The Bellevue University College of Business and the Association of Supply Chain Management will welcome Paul Boley, supervisory logistic manager with the U.S. Space Force, as its keynote speaker for a virtual event set for Thursday, March 23.

The virtual session will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Attendees must register in advance so they can receive an email with details on joining the livestream.

“We encourage everyone to take advantage of this free virtual event," Rick Pennington, director of the BU program, said in a news release. "It’s a great way to learn directly from a professional and educate yourself on a unique supply chain and why it's important."

Boley is responsible for life cycle logistics planning for all acquisition programs in the Space Sensing portfolio. He works out of Los Angeles Air Force Base. Boley has been an adjunct professor of supply chain management at Bellevue University since 2007 and has over 40 years of experience in military and civilian capacities.