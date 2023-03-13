Bellevue University's Freeman Lozier Library will host a presentation on a “Century of Women's Suffrage: Celebrating the 19th Amendment” on Tuesday, March 21, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

This presentation, supported by Humanities Nebraska and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, will trace the history of the 72-year campaign for women’s right to vote in the U.S., focusing on the period just before ratification of the 19th Amendment.

Dianne Bystrom, director emerita of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics at Iowa State University, where she taught courses on women and politics and women and leadership.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held in Library Classroom 480 and via Zoom. Attendees should register online at bit.ly/3mCOP4k.

This program is made possible by Humanities Nebraska and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.