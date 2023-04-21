An upcoming community event will feature a parachute jump by the Army Golden Knights along with live demonstrations and an a chance to get a first-hand look at life as a solider.

Bellevue University will host "Meet Your Army" on Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on its main campus at 1008 Bruin Blvd. in collaboration with the Omaha Army Recruiting Company and the Nebraska Army National Guard.

“The event will offer members of the public a rare up-close opportunity to get to know the service men and women who defend our country,” Army Cpt. Corey Milner said in a BU news release. “They’ll get to see the advanced technology service members use in their special missions and everyday duties.”

The parachute team from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, is scheduled to jump at 11 a.m., with live demonstrations of military working dogs, explosive ordinance disposal robots and physical fitness challenges set for 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Army technology, vehicles, aircraft and other displays will be available to the public.

The schedule also includes information stations and refreshments available from food truck vendors Game Time Eats, Javi's Tacos, Taste of Heaven and Travelin' Tom's Coffee Truck. At noon, official remarks will be given followed by an oath of enlistment ceremony.

“We are excited to have an event that’s the first of its kind to educate the public on the opportunities and lifestyle of service in the U.S. Army, Army Reserve, and Nebraska Army National Guard,” Milner said. “The event will highlight the many different ways to serve both country and community.”

Local vendors partnered with the military will be set up in the Marge H. Durham Student Center. Free parking will be available in lots A and B. Find more information on the event at bellevue.edu/lp/meet-your-army.

“We want the community to experience the power of the Army and see what our Army is doing to cultivate the next generation of leaders,” said Stan Hawkins, director of government and military operations at Bellevue University. “We’re excited to see what these soldiers have in store for the Bellevue community.”