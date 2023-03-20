Life Chiropractic College West announced a relationship with Bellevue University that will allow the chiropractic college to expand its physical presence.

The agreement to operate Life Chiropractic College West on the Bellevue University campus was approved March 10 by the Nebraska Post-Secondary Coordinating Commission, which opens the door to begin the Doctor of Chiropractic program being delivered on Bellevue University’s campus this fall, according to a news release.

“Life Chiropractic College West continues to provide Doctor of Chiropractic and continuing education programs to students and industry professionals at its main campus in Hayward, California, and the development of a second campus is in alignment with our mission to be a leader in chiropractic education," said Ron Oberstein, president of LCCW.

Oberstein said it expands opportunities for the chiropractic profession.

“Adding a Midwestern campus location will allow us to better serve students entering the profession and prospective students who previously faced significant distance obstacles to accessing chiropractic education at our California campus,” Oberstein said.

Currently, there are 16 chiropractic colleges in the U.S., according to the release, with no chiropractic schools within 180 miles of Bellevue.

DMary Hawkins, president of Bellevue University, said the partnership creates access for students.

“This relationship allows us to provide students in the region with educational choices that simply weren’t available to them previously,” Hawkins said. “Individual learners and communities across the country will benefit thanks to Life Chiropractic College West’s presence in the Midwest.”

The two institutions will collaborate on future coursework and curriculum integration, as well as on providing student support and technology services.

“The opportunity to work with an innovative and like-minded higher education partner will benefit our students and those interested in becoming a Chiropractor as a career pathway,” said Marilyn Al-Hassan, chief strategy officer and special assistant to Oberstein.

Jim Nekuda, vice president of strategic partnerships at BU, agreed with Al-Hassan.

“In addition to the dedicated classroom and clinical space for Life Chiropractic College West on our campus, we’re looking forward to collaborating on multiple operational and academic opportunities that benefit students from both institutions," Nekuda said.

Find more information at lifewest.edu/bellevue.