Bellevue West High School named the members of its 2023 prom court. Pictured in back from left are Riley Sine, Josiah Dotzler, David Waller, Alex Nichols and Calvin Easterling. Pictured in front are Tehani Smith, Chloe Easterling, Elise Curtis, Addisyn Stueve and Lucy Rickels. Bellevue West will hold its prom Saturday, April 29, at the Beardmore Event Center in Bellevue.