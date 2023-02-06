Ever since Bellevue West High School student Jonathan Williams finished fourth in a World Karting Association event at Daytona International Speedway in December 2021, he dreamed of returning to the historic track and winning a race.

One year later, as his Margay Racing kart crossed the finish line mere seconds ahead of the second-place finisher, his dream came true.

“It came down to literally the last couple of seconds,” the 17-year-old high school junior said in an interview with The Times. “And then, crossing the line, it was just breathtaking.”

Once he realized he came in first place in the Ignite Senior road race, Williams, who goes by JJ, began screaming with excitement.

“Last year was my first year really hammering down every opportunity that I got,” JJ said. “And going into this year, like, it’s all about the experience and just knowing the track, and so I just took what I did from last year and just applied it to this year and kind of just went faster.”

JJ only got into kart racing a few years ago, during the pandemic, when his uncle took him to Pole Position Raceway just outside of Des Moines.

“JJ not only enjoyed it, my brother-in-law noticed, and shared, ‘he’s pretty good,’” JJ’s mother Melissa said in an email.

The following week, JJ’s father Jarrod took him to Little Sunset Speedway in Greenwood to watch a dirt track race.

“We were able to have JJ take a spin in a dirt kart after the race, to see what he thought,” Williams said. “Well, the following week we bought a dirt kart.”

That was about two and a half years ago, and it doesn’t look like JJ is going to slow down anytime soon.

“It’s racing, it’s just all about going fast,” JJ said. “You’re barely an inch off the ground going almost 75 miles an hour. It’s just a thrill.”

Williams said that she of course gets nervous watching her son racing around the track, but she also trusts his knowledge and experience.

“I have watched JJ race, and it’s not just that he ‘gets focused and in the zone,’ but he has skill and precision that I see time and time again when he’s behind the wheel,” she said. “I have witnessed a racer flip in front of JJ’s kart as he’s coming around a corner, and I hold my breath as JJ just gets around the wrecked kart like nothing.”

It’s not just the speed that JJ enjoys, but the camaraderie he shares with the other racers, and having the opportunity to visit different raceways around the country, like Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina, home of the Coca-Cola 600, the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, and World Wide Technology Raceway, east of St. Louis.

“Most of my friends now are all racing drivers,” JJ said. “In Charlotte, I met (NASCAR driver) Jamie McMurray and his son. His son was racing, so that was a cool experience. Honestly, it’s just meeting all the fabulous people while you do it.”

When JJ came in fourth place at Daytona in 2021, his mother was unable to attend, because she stayed home with JJ’s siblings. This year, the family made a vacation of it, and everyone made the trek down to Florida.

“(JJ has) won first place just a few times, but to win at Daytona, wow, that’s something to be proud of,” Williams said. “Just like NASCAR and the Daytona 500, this is the beginning race of the kart season, so what an incredible way to start the racing season.”

On Saturday, JJ attended the Gateway Kartplex Night of Champions banquet in St. Louis, where kart racers from around the Midwest were honored for the 2022 racing season.

JJ received a trophy for his third-place finish in the inaugural Ignite Senior Road Race Challenge, a 12-race competition over four weekends throughout the racing season.

Next up for JJ is a road race practice day in early April at Motorsport Park Hastings, and he’ll start racing his LO206 kart around the same time. He’ll be racing all around the Midwest, in Kansas, Ohio, Michigan and Nebraska, of course.