A 21-year-old Bellevue woman was injured Saturday, Feb. 18, in a one-vehicle accident in which texting while driving was believed to be a factor.

Cass County Sheriff Robert Sorenson said that deputies from his department, along with local and county rescue personnel, responded to a one-vehicle accident at the intersection of Webster Boulevard and Haswell Drive in Plattsmouth at 10:54 a.m.

A silver Mazda 3 was traveling north on Webster when the driver found herself in the southbound lane and steered to get herself back into the north lane, Sorenson said. However, the vehicle went into the east ditch and apparently overcorrected, causing it to cross both lanes of travel and down into a ditch and a ravine, where it hit a concrete barrier and ended up in the waterway.

The driver admitted to texting while she was driving. She told law enforcement that, when she looked up from her phone, she was in the wrong lane of travel and upon overcorrecting her vehicle eventually went into the ravine, Sorenson said.

Cass County emergency personnel and the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department worked to mop up the gasoline and oil that was spilled into the waterway caused by the damage to the vehicle, Sorenson said.

The driver was transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha for her injuries. Her vehicle was totaled, according to the sheriff's office.