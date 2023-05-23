The Bellevue Woman’s Club got out their gardening gloves to help beautify Olde Towne.

They planted flowers for the whole growing season along Mission Avenue in Olde Towne last Wednesday morning. Club members will water them until June 1.

“The businesses will be watering all summer,” said Judy Medakovich, who helped organize the day’s efforts. “The business community paid for the pots, and Bellevue Woman’s Club pays for the flowers, and we’ve always kept them watered.”

Businesses will get letters from the Bellevue Woman’s Club with information to care for the plants, which were purchased from Trees, Shrubs & More in Bellevue.

Other club members who participated included Janet Hansen, JoLene Heible, Kathy Hunt, Joyce Luster, Linda Miller, Nancy Blazek and Jane Dreyfus.

Anyone interested in joining the club are invited to come out to a meeting or learn more at bellevuewomansclub.org. Medakovich said the club has about 70 members, with the highlight of the year being a fashion show and giving to support community organizations.

“We just try to do things for the community,” she said.