It’s not too early to start planning for summer.

Fontenelle Forest has opened registration for its summer camps, which run in June and July. Sign-ups are also being taken for a spring break camp running March 15–17.

“At Fontenelle Forest, we believe that today’s children are tomorrow’s stewards of the land,” according to the forest’s website “Our staff is committed to providing high-quality, positive outdoor experiences for children ages 3 to 15. We are excited to offer another season of amazing summer camp experiences at Fontenelle Forest.”

The cost for the preschool camp is $125 for members and $175 for nonmembers.

Other camps cost $245 to members and $310 for nonmembers.

The spring break camp is $150 for members and $175 for nonmembers.

Find more information at fontenelleforest.org/camps.