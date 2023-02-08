The Bellevue Public Safety Foundation held its 10th annual Souper Supper on Friday.

The fundraiser is a celebration of food and community featuring a soup tasting competition and family fun. Soup chefs from the area compete to win the coveted Golden Ladle Award.

This year's people's choice winner was IAFF-International Association of Firefighters.

The judges named Firefighters Union 4906 as top overall pick. Second place went to Lighthouse Cafe. Third place went to Cake Expressions.

Proceeds went toward the Bellevue Public Safety Foundation’s programs to support the city’s police and fire departments.