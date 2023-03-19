Frederick Eugene “Fritz” Weiss favored a particular line attributed to American transcendentalist Ralph Waldo Emerson, according to his family

“The purpose of life is not to be happy. The purpose of life is to be useful, to be honorable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you have lived and lived well.”

In remembering “Fritz” Weiss, who died on March 9 at age 81, the word used most often was a variation of "commitment."

"Very committed to the fire department. Committed to his fellow veteran community. He was outstanding,” said David Guy, who served with Weiss for many years in the local American Legion Honor Guard. “Whenever I called on him, for doing funeral services -- and then when they called on him for the fire department -- boy, I know he was there."

Russell Weiss, Fritz’s brother, called him “a dedicated man. If he said he was going to be there, he was going to be there. He was always very community oriented."

Born on Oct. 12, 1941, Weiss and his brother lived on a farm west of Papillion and both attended Portal School. He graduated from Papillion High School in 1959.

Weiss had worked as a volunteer Papillion police officer following graduation, continuing his law enforcement career in the U.S. Army military police in Japan. A lifelong employee of the U.S. Postal Service, he also served for year as a Papillion volunteer firefighter and rescue squad member.

"Hell of a loss to the community. He was on the volunteer fire department from '67, made 100s and 100s of calls, was fire chief back in the early to mid-70s,” said Russ Zeeb, of the Papillion Volunteer Fire Department.

“"If we had a family gathering, and the whistle blew, he was gone. He always made the call," Russell Weiss said.

Russell Weiss said his brother enjoyed travel and camping, and not much else.

"He didn't fish. He didn't hunt. He mostly just worked," he said, laughing.

The inurnment of Weiss’ ashes will be at the Omaha National Cemetery in the coming months.

"I'm just going to miss my friend of all those years. I mean, we stood outside in all kinds of weather honoring our comrades-in-arms. And now he’s not going to be there, even though that was part of his mission. He's up there," Guy said. "He's a whiskey guy. He's definitely having a shot on us."