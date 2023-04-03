John Hassett might own Bellevue Keno, but his true love has always been horse racing.

Hassett has been trying to bring a new racetrack and casino to Bellevue for a couple of years, only to bump up against opposition from the Nebraska Legislature and existing track owners.

But his dream of a racino -- a racetrack combined with a casino -- got a boost last month when opponents of a bill that could have delayed the building of any new casinos in the state were able to block it from advancing.

Under current law, the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission is required to conduct a statewide market study on horse racing and casino gaming, as well as studies in each county that already have race tracks and casinos, before any new casino licenses can be granted.

Legislative Bill 311 would have delayed the deadline for the market study to be completed from Jan. 1, 2025, to Jan. 1, 2029. Another bill, LB 148, which would have pushed the deadline to Jan. 1, 2030, also failed to advance.

“I think it was really good for the new applicants that neither one of those two bills advanced,” Hassett said in an interview with The Times. “I really think either one of 'em would've been very detrimental to any applicant just to try to keep your project together for four or five years. You know, you got land in mind, you have casino partners, you have people interested. Well, it's hard to keep interest and keep the whole thing together for four or five years, I would think.”

In addition to Bellevue, the cities of North Platte, Ogallala, Gering, and Kimball have all expressed interest in building racinos.

Hassett, whose family owned many horses before selling them after the Aksarben Racetrack closed in 1995, started buying horses again after the 2020 referendum to allow casino gaming at horse racetracks was passed by Nebraska voters.

The Bellevue racetrack would be five-eighths of a mile, made for Quarter Horses rather than the Thoroughbreds that race at other area casinos, Hassett said.

“We’re gonna build a really nice modern racetrack,” Hassett said. “It’ll seat about 5,000, have standing for another five. It’s all going to be Quarter Horses, about 800 stalls.”

Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike is feeling more optimistic that the town’s racino, to be called Belle Vue Downs, will become a reality after the market study legislation was blocked last month.

“I think most of the state senators realized that the citizens, the public, want expanded gaming and racing in the state,” Hike said. “So, it's just a process to go through.”

As the process drags on -- the racing and gaming commission has yet to even start accepting bids from companies to conduct the market study -- Hike laments the annual loss of what he estimates to be at least $25 million that the state could use to lower property taxes.

“So every year they delay this, it just, it costs us taxpayers,” Hike said. “So I think, you know, the citizens voted that they wanted gaming in Nebraska, and I think the racing and gaming commission now has to just step up and get those studies done.”

Proponents of LB 311 have said that the delay is necessary to get enough data from the six casinos the state has already approved, but aren’t yet operational.

Warhorse Casino Lincoln opened its temporary casino in September last year as the first phase of its construction plan, with a second phase expected to open in September this year. But full construction of the casino isn’t expected to be finished for another two years, and the Warhorse Casino in Omaha won’t be fully operational until 2024.

If the deadline for the market study is delayed until 2029 or 2030, it would allow enough time for all six casinos to open, which would provide more comprehensive studies about whether the state can support additional casinos, according to state Sen. John Lowe of Kearney, who introduced LB 311.

State Sen. Rick Holdcroft of Bellevue called it unfair to make communities wait another six or seven years to find out whether they can move forward with their plans.

With the Bellevue racino expected to be built near Offutt Air Force Base, The Times reached out to the 55th Wing Public Affairs office to see if there was any concern over potentially having a casino so close to the base.

“Team Offutt is a proud partner with the City of Bellevue and the local area in many ways,” said Ryan Hansen, a 55th Wing spokesman. “From teaming with them in fire and rescue support, to working closely with city, state and federally elected officials, we are proud to call this community our home.”

John Hansen, president of the Offutt Advisory Council, provided a similar answer, saying that the group has taken no position on the matter.

The next Racing and Gaming Commission meeting is April 14. While the market study isn’t on the agenda, Hassett intends to attend.

“I’m gonna try to bring this up with a couple of the commissioners and see if we can get a discussion going,” he said.