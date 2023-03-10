Blood donations from the local community are critical for saving lives.

Gifts can be made at local donation centers or local blood drives. Blood donors can give every 56 days, and platelet donors can give twice per month.

Upcoming blood drives through the American Red Cross include:

• Friday, March 10 – Bellevue East High School, 1401 High School Drive

• Friday, March 10 – Papillion Masonic Center, 105 W. Centennial Road

• Friday, March 10 – Sunbelt Rentals, 10918 Emiline St. in La Vista

• Saturday, March 11 – Bellevue Public Library, 1003 Lincoln Road

• Saturday, March 11 - Beautiful Savior, 7706 S. 96th St. in La Vista

• Wednesday, March 15 – Papillion Masonic Center, 105 W. Centennial Road

• Wednesday, March 15 – Elite Learning, 10746 S. 204th St. in Gretna

• Saturday, March 18 – La Vista Public Library, 9110 Giles Road

• Tuesday, March 21 – Pentagon Federal, 502 Fortune Drive in Papillion

• Wednesday, March 22 – St. Martha, 780 Pinnacle Drive in Papillion

• Thursday, March 23 - Bellevue Christian Center, 1400 Harvell Drive

• Saturday, March 25 – Texas Roadhouse, 7302 Olson Drive in Papillion

• Saturday, March 25 – Reality Church, 10695 Portal Road in La Vista

• Monday, March 27 – VFW Post 2543, 501 First Ave. in Plattsmouth

• Friday, March 31 - Bellevue West High School, 1501 Thurston Ave.

• Saturday, April 1 – Papillion Masonic Center, 105 W. Centennial Road

• Saturday, April 1 – Lowes, 8707 S. 71st Plaza in Papillion

• Saturday, April 1 – Gretna United Methodist, 11457 S. 204th St.

• Wednesday, April 5 – Bellevue Public Library, 1003 Lincoln Road

• Wednesday, April 5 - Papillion Masonic Center, 105 W. Centennial Road

• Thursday, April 6 - La Vista Public Library, 9110 Giles Road

• Saturday, April 8 – Bellevue Public Library, 1003 Lincoln Road

• Monday, April 10 – Immanuel Lutheran, 104 Galvin Road N. in Bellevue

• Monday, April 10 – La Vista Police Department, 7701 S. 96th St.

• Monday, April 10 – Gretna American Legion, 11690 S. 216th St.

• Tuesday, April 11 – Bellevue Fire Training, 3100 SP Benson Drive

• Wednesday, April 12 – Plattsmouth High School, 1916 E. Highway 34

• Thursday, April 13 – Sheriff's Office, 8335 Platteview Road in Papillion

• Friday, April 14 – Papillion Police Department, 1000 E. First St.

• Friday, April 14 – Gretna Fire Department, 21825 Capehart Road

• Saturday, April 15 – Papillion Landing, 1046 W. Lincoln St.

• Saturday, April 15 - La Vista Public Library, 9110 Giles Road

• Sunday, April 16 – Springfield Fire Hall, 505 S. First St.

• Wednesday, April 19 – Louisville High School, 202 W. Third St.

• Thursday, April 20 – Bellevue University, 812 Bruin Blvd.

• Friday, April 21 – Papillion La Vista South High, 10799 Highway 370

• Saturday, April 22 – Papillion Middle School, 423 S. Washington St.

• Sunday, April 23 – St. Columbkille, 543 N. Jefferson St. in Papillion

• Monday, April 24 – LifeSpring Church, 13904 S. 36th St. in Bellevue

• Wednesday, April 26 - Papillion Masonic Center, 105 W. Centennial Road

• Thursday, April 27 – Waters Edge, 19600 Harrison St. in Gretna

• Friday, April 28 – Union Omaha/Werner Park, 12356 Ballpark Way in Papillion

• Friday, April 28 – Gretna Baptist Church, 20725 Angus St.

Additional blood drives can be found at redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.

Looking ahead, the Little Giants Foundation in Gretna also has a blood drive scheduled through the Nebraska Community Blood Bank on July 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Donations to the NCBB can also be made at 12100 Pacific St. in Omaha. Expanded hours, including Monday times, are currently available. Find more information at ncbb.org/donate-blood/hours-and-locations.