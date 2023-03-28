High school students are invited to take on the role of state senators at the Unicameral Youth Legislature, held June 11-14 at the State Capitol.

Student senators will sponsor bills, conduct committee hearings, debate legislation and discover the unique process of the nation's only single-house legislature, according to a news release.

The Unicameral Youth Legislature gives behind-the-scenes access to students who have an interest in public office, government, politics, law, public policy, debate or public speaking. Students will learn about the inner workings of the Legislature directly from senators and staff.

"I think it is so important that our young people are learning about and active in the civic process," said state Sen. Rick Holdcroft of Bellevue. "I invite all the youth in my district to consider being involved in the Unicameral Youth Legislature."

State Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue said she is grateful the state offers such an empowering opportunity to its children.

“What the Unicameral Youth Legislature represents is the enduring spirit of our Unicameral system and teaching the children of this great state that one person can do so much," Blood said.

The Office of the Clerk of the Nebraska Legislature coordinates the Unicameral Youth Legislature. The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Extension 4-H Youth Development Office coordinates housing and recreational activities as part of the Big Red Summer Camps program.

To learn more about the program, go to nebraskaLegislature.gov/uyl or call 402-471-2788. The deadline for registration is May 22.