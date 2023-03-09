The Bellevue Little Theatre is joining a global celebration of beloved composer Stephen Sondheim with its current production of "A Little Night Music."

Sondheim, who died in November 2021, reshaped American musical theater through his music, lyrics and the subjects of his Broadway productions.

"Since Sondheim's death in 2021 his works have been celebrated around the world, and the BLT is pleased to join in presenting this beautifully crafted musical," according to a news release from the Olde Towne Bellevue theater located at 203 W. Mission Ave.

"A Little Night Music" was originally produced on Broadway in 1973 and is adapted from the 1955 Ingmar Bergman movie "Smiles of a Summer Night." Set in Sweden in 1900, it follows the romantic lives of several couples and includes the popular ballad "Send in the Clowns" in the closing act of the musical.

The BLT show opens Friday, March 10, and closes Sunday, March 26. Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays as well as 2 p.m. Sundays.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for seniors. Buy tickets online at bltsimpletix.com. Those with season tickets will be directed to a phone number for reservations.

Todd Uhrmacher is the stage director for "A Little Night Music" and D. Laureen Pickle is the musical director. Other production staff members are stage manager Jenny Cupak-Carroll, assistant stage manger Aimee Korrea, costume coordinator Todd Uhrmacher, scenic/lighting designer Joey Lorincz, sound designer Joe Mokrycki and props/set dresser Jenny Cupak Carroll. Costumes are by Ibsen Costume Gallery.

Appearing in the show are Amanda Pelley, Sherry Josand Fletcher, Chloe Rosman, Suzanne Birnley, Heather Wilhelm, Jodi Vaccaro, Jenny Cupak-Carroll, Aimee Correa, Elizabeth Planck, Rider Mattheis, Jack Zerbe, Scott Van Den Top, Elliott Kerkkhofs and Eric Henery-Cavanaugh. Appearing as the Liebeslieder singers are Kate Simmons, Samantha Shatley, Emily Peklo, Phyllis Cremonini, Brooke Lewis, Tim Pagett, John Arnsdorff and Chris Latta.

For more, visit theblt.org or follow the BLT at facebook.com/Bellevuelittletheatre.

