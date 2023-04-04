Bluebirds Across Nebraska, a volunteer organization dedicated to increasing the population of bluebirds and other cavity nesting birds, is inviting nature lovers to celebrate 30 years of conservation at the group's annual conference later this month.

The conference will be held April 28-29 in Mallet Lodge at Platte River State Park near Louisville.

On Friday, April 28, a social hour will start at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m., followed by a one-act play, "Promise of a New Land, Migrating and Settling in Nebraska," performed by Cherrie Beam-Callaway. Cost for the evening is $25, and it's made possible by Humanities Nebraska, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment and Bluebirds Across Nebraska as part of the Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau.

On Saturday, April 29, the conference will open its doors at 8 a.m. with sessions beginning at 9 a.m. There will be a full day of speakers, including Stan Tekiela from Eden Prairie, Minnesota, who is a naturalist, wildlife photographer, columnist, radio show host and writer of more than 130 field guides. He will give two presentations; “Captivating Bluebirds” and “Feathers: A beautiful look at a bird’s most unique feature.”

Ann Earley and Bob Siemer from St. Louis, Missouri will present an educational program on plants, “Native Plants for Bluebirds and Beyond.” For the last 20 years, they have been active in the Missouri Native Plant Society and the St. Louis Wild Ones.

Representatives of Nebraska Wildlife Rehab will discuss “Bats of Nebraska and the World.” The nonprofit organization staffs professional wildlife rehabilitators working under permits from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The cost for the daylong conference is $25, which includes lunch. Register by April 14 at bbne.org.